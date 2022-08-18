Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.09 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

