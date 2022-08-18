Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.41 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

