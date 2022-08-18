Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $986,000 Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

