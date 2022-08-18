Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

