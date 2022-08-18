Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

