Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Shares of HELE opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $181.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

