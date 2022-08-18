Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,039,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 231,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 4.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

ITCI opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

