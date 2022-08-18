Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

