Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

