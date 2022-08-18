Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

