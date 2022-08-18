Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemours were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.