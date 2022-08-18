Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.03 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

