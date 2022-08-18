Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,173 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NSA opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

