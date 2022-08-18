Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,234 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradata were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

