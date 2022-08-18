Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,401 Shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rithm Capital by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 1,211,245 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,733,000. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 476,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 340,705 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 409,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 252,158 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RITM opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Rithm Capital Corporation has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

