Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,661 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 273.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Nelnet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $21,608,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:NNI opened at $89.62 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.99%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $39,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

