Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rogers were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $18,457,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rogers by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 11,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rogers by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Rogers Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

NYSE:ROG opened at $269.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.34. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $178.43 and a 52 week high of $274.51.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.