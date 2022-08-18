Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.42.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

