Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chegg were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Chegg by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $87.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

