Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,364,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $22,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $16,445,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $14,672,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

