Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.07.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

TECK.B stock opened at C$44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The company has a market cap of C$23.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.44. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.