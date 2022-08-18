Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $76,365,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549,106 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

