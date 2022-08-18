Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after buying an additional 18,317,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,420 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,958,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 981,597 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.16.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

