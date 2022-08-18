TerrAscend Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for TerrAscend in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRSSF. Craig Hallum lowered TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

TerrAscend Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.38 million.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

