Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.