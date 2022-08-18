Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Blucora were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Blucora Price Performance

Blucora stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.