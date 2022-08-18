Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSP shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Huber Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research note on Monday.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

