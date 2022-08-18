Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,872 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

