Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $19,004,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $15,587,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after purchasing an additional 166,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,938,000 after purchasing an additional 124,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 268,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 93,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $105.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

