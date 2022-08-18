Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

