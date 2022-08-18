Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

AHH opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

