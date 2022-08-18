Texas Permanent School Fund Has $659,000 Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 114.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $78.94 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at $351,557.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

