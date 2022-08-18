Texas Permanent School Fund Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $50.74 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $978.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.27.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

