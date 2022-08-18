Texas Permanent School Fund Has $688,000 Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,299.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,749 shares of company stock worth $4,109,105. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

