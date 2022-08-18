Texas Permanent School Fund Has $695,000 Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $70.39 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

