Texas Permanent School Fund Has $709,000 Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 23.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

