Texas Permanent School Fund Has $718,000 Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 70.29%.

Ready Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.