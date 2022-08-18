Texas Permanent School Fund Has $833,000 Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.4% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 158.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $60,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $185,185. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,741.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

