Texas Permanent School Fund Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, President Christopher E. French acquired 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

