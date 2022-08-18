Texas Permanent School Fund Has $837,000 Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $44.69 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $990.20 million, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.