Texas Permanent School Fund Has $842,000 Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $3,473,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMC Networks by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX opened at $28.99 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

