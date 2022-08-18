Texas Permanent School Fund Has $867,000 Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Standex International were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Standex International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

