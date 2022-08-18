Texas Permanent School Fund Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

