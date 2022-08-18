Texas Permanent School Fund Has $878,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,406,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,502.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,203 shares of company stock worth $15,742,954. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

