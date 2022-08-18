Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $679,000 in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $126,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $138,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 56.00 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is 52.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions



Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

