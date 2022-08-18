Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 3.7 %

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

