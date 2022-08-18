Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ProPetro by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,267. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Up 0.8 %

ProPetro stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

