Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New $837,000 Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 3.8 %

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.50. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

