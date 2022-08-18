Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,074 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $414,923 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

