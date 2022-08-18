Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 16,491 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SMART Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

